x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

news

Governor Greg Abbott joins 3News live to talk about Tropical Storm Hanna

Governor Abbott wants residents in South Texas to take this storm very serious.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott joins 3News live via telephone from Austin to talk about Tropical Storm Hanna.

Governor Abbott says the Texas Division of Emergency Management is preparing teams to assist with any flooding, rescue attempts and anything that will be needed.

For the latest updates on Tropical Storm Hanna, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: