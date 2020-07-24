Governor Greg Abbott joins 3News live to talk about Tropical Storm Hanna

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott joins 3News live via telephone from Austin to talk about Tropical Storm Hanna.
Governor Abbott says the Texas Division of Emergency Management is preparing teams to assist with any flooding, rescue attempts and anything that will be needed.
