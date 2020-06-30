Governor Greg Abbott suspends elective surgeries in Nueces County

Beginning Wednesday, July 1 at 11:59 p.m. elective surgeries in Nueces, Hildalgo and Webb Counties are suspended.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, June 30, Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation to suspend elective surgeries in the following Texas Counties.

Nueces County

Hidalgo County

Webb County

Governor Abbott issued the proclamation to help ensure the availability of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.