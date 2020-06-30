x
Governor Greg Abbott suspends elective surgeries in Nueces County

Beginning Wednesday, July 1 at 11:59 p.m. elective surgeries in Nueces, Hildalgo and Webb Counties are suspended.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, June 30, Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation to suspend elective surgeries in the following Texas Counties. 

  • Nueces County 
  • Hidalgo County 
  • Webb County 

Governor Abbott issued the proclamation to help ensure the availability of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients. 

COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase rapidly here in Nueces County. The proclamation goes into effect Wednesday, July 1. 

 

