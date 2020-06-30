Governor Greg Abbott suspends elective surgeries in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, June 30, Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation to suspend elective surgeries in the following Texas Counties.
- Nueces County
- Hidalgo County
- Webb County
Governor Abbott issued the proclamation to help ensure the availability of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase rapidly here in Nueces County. The proclamation goes into effect Wednesday, July 1.
