PORTLAND, Texas — Gregory-Portland Independent School District officials confirmed that one of the positive COVD-19 patients in San Patricio County is an employee at the District's middle school.
Officials said the person is one of three employees who reported symptoms this week and had been working on the campus between March 18 through the 20th.
On Friday, the district decided to close all campuses, offices and facilities off to employees.
