Grab your popcorn! Movie nights coming to Whataburger Field

Movie nights are free to the public. Here's what you need to know before you go!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Movie nights are coming to Whataburger field! Movie nights are free to the public and all guests must have a reserved group ticket. One ticket may include up to six guests.

Seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis with limited capacity due to health guidelines. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7:00 p.m. Seating bowl option and on-field pods will be socially distanced.

Here’s what movies will be playing next month.

Saturday, October 3: Despicable Me

Thursday, October 8: Field of Dreams

“We’re thrilled to welcome the public back to Whataburger Field for the first time since June,” said Hooks Assistant General Manager Brady Ballard. “I can’t think of a better way to spend an evening with family and friends than under the stars at a beautiful stadium, enjoying ‘Despicable Me’ with my kids or watching an all-time classic like ‘Field of Dreams.’ Best of all, it’s free for everyone in attendance, thanks to our partners at Reliant Energy.”

Face Coverings will be required when guests are not in their seats, entering and exiting the stadium. Before entering guests will be asked to complete a health screening and waiver.