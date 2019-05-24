CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Renovations to Parker Pool in Flour Bluff are done, and on Friday Nueces County held its grand re-opening ceremony.

Nueces County bought the property from the City of Corpus Christi last December and, using funds made available by Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney, made extensive renovations and enhancements to the pool.

"This is an important community asset for Flour Bluff, the Island and all of Nueces County quite honestly, and to be able to partner with the City and the Coastal Bend Friends of Aquatics, to get together and do something is what I consider truly the best in government and public service," Chesney said.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department will have a summer program for kids for ages 6-16.