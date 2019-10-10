CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, Grant Middle School has been placed on lockdown as the school day kicked off Thursday.
A communication system that sends out mass text messages alerted parents right after 9:00 a .m., that the middle school had been placed on lockdown
Lyndall Gathright with the Corpus Christi Independent School District confirmed to 3News that the students are currently on lockdown due to a threat that was made on social media.
This is a developing story. 3News will keep you updated as more details become available.
