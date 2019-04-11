Students at Grant Middle School were released early from school Monday afternoon after construction crews broke a water line at the school.

According to the school's Facebook page, construction crews were working near the area and broke a water line, causing low water pressure at the school and prompting an early release for students.

Crews are currently working on fixing the water line break.

The school is working on transportation for students who ride the bus and ask parents to come pick up their student at their earliest convenience.

