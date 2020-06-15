CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the start of the pandemic many businesses were forced to close, that was no different for one local organization that connects with kids internationally.

The Coastal Bend Greenheart Exchange is an international exchange program, which allows for students overseas to find a family in our area, willing to host them during the school year.

However, when travel bans were in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic, the international students living here were forced to return back home.

With the reopening of businesses, and countries, the program is back to planning for the next school year.

"We are still worrying about this virus altogether at the same time, and so they're just asking more questions. If they're not feeling good, if they're affected, they cant board a plane so they cant come. If they're fine and they're healthy, they're going to be able to cross the boarder." Said area coordinator Cynthia Fascher.

For now the Coastal Bend Greenheart Exchange Program is searching for families who would like to be apart of the organization.

You can visit their website for more information.