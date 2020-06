GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Why did the alligator cross the road?

Well, that's a question for the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday evening, the GCSO received a report of an alligator crossing Highway 135.

Authorities were able to capture the reptile with no injuries reported.

"We would like to give a big shout out to the DPS and Game Warden for assisting with this successful apprehension," the GCSO said in a statement on social media.