Gregory-Portland ISD hosts annual book-a-palooza event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday was a day full of free books for the children of San Patricio County thanks to a partnership between Gregory Portland ISD, the city of Portland and a few corporations.
Students and staff gathered at Gregory Portland Middle School Saturday morning to hand out over ten-thousand books in this drive through book-a-palooza.
The event is put on every year to promote early reading literacy by helping family build at home libraries before the kids enter kindergarten.
The event wrapped up at two this afternoon. If you missed it, be sure to look out for book-a-palooza next year. Corporate sponsors included Cheniere, H-E-B, and the Kiwanis club of Portland.