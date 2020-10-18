Gregory-Portland ISD hosts annual book-a-palooza event

The event is put on every year to promote early reading literacy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday was a day full of free books for the children of San Patricio County thanks to a partnership between Gregory Portland ISD, the city of Portland and a few corporations.

Students and staff gathered at Gregory Portland Middle School Saturday morning to hand out over ten-thousand books in this drive through book-a-palooza.

The event is put on every year to promote early reading literacy by helping family build at home libraries before the kids enter kindergarten.