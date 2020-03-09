Gregory Portland ISD hosts school supply drive for students

A spokesperson of the district says with 'in-person' instruction starting back up next week, the district is doing their best in getting students what they need for class.

“We just wanna let the parents know that if they have the time to come through, we will have a couple of hundred bags of supplies already pre-bagged,” said Sharon Reckaway with the district. “All we need is for them to display the students first and last name, their student id number and what campus the student attends and also their grade so we make sure to put the appropriate supplies in the vehicles for them.”