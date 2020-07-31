Gregory-Portland ISD increases pay for teachers and staff

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory Portland ISD board of trustees has approved pay raises for all teachers and staff.
The raise includes a three-percent increase for teachers. The salary adjustments also included an increase in substitute teacher pay from 95-dollars to 105-dollars per day and an increase for bus drivers from 21-dollars to 22-dollars per hour.
All clerical technical and auxiliary staff will receive a 3.5-percent pay increase as well. According to a press release from the district. The district plans to invest almost one-million dollars for increases this year.