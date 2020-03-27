CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An employee with the Gregory-Portland Independent School District is awaiting test results after showing symptoms of COVID-19 according to district officials.

The information was released in a statement from the district. Read it below:

"TO: G-PISD Parents/Guardians & Staff

Gregory-Portland ISD has been notified that three (3) District employees have exhibited some of the symptoms of COVID-19. These three individuals reported having been near one another simultaneously while on campus, and of the three, only one (1) qualified to be tested for COVID-19 (results are currently pending). Out of respect for the privacy of the employee(s), the District is not able to provide additional information. However, please be assured that the District is cooperating with the San Patricio County Health Department and is assisting in identifying any other individuals who may have come into contact with this/these individual(s) in recent days.

The District believes that these employees were at G-P Middle School between March 18-20, 2020.We encourage any individuals who were present at this location on those dates to take necessary precautions for their health and safety of themselves and their family. Please also be advised that G-PISD staff has been actively working to keep all areas at campuses and facilities as clean as possible, with heightened procedures in recent weeks for disinfection as a precautionary measure for all employees.

As a result of the latest information, G-PISD will close the G-P Middle School campus to all staff until further notice. No one is to enter the building for any reason until, or unless, expressly advised and approved by the Superintendent."

While there have been no confirmed positive cases in Gregory or Portland as of this writing (8:27am March 27), there are two confirmed cases of the virus in San Patricio County.

The first case was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Here's what we know about the first positive case in San Patricio County:

RELATED: Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 under isolation in San Patricio County

A woman who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus is currently being isolated in San Patricio County, according to officials.

The San Patricio County Health Department confirmed Tuesday it is aware of the patient, who is from McLennan County, and said she is in stable condition. Officials said she is in isolation since her symptoms do not require hospitalization.

Health officials are telling the public they believe the immediate risk of transmission to county residents is low. Anyone who may have had close contact with the person will be contacted by the County Health Department directly.

Here's what we know about the second case:

RELATED: CONFIRMED: San Patricio County sees 2nd case of COVID-19

The second case is a county resident who was known to have had close contact with an existing positive COVID-19 individual. The resident is in stable condition and is in isolation since the symptoms do not require hospitalization.

Officials say no person-to-person spread of the virus has been reported. Officials stress the immediate risk of transmission in San Patricio County remains minimal.

A hotline will be set up for San Patricio County residents with coronavirus concerns. It will go live at 8 a.m. Wednesday and the number is 361-201-0551.

RELATED: Neighborhood helps put on birthday 'parade' to celebrate 10-year-old's birthday

RELATED: Expert advice for those who find themselves out of work during the COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: Port Aransas to prohibit fishing from shore, camping on beach, other activities during stay-at-home order

RELATED: How COVID-19 is affecting family-owned restaurants, businesses in the Coastal Bend

RELATED: CCFD firefighter tests negative for COVID-19 after call put him in contact with confirmed case