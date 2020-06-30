x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

news

Gregory-Portland Middle School suspends strength and conditioning program until July 13 after a student athlete tests positive for COVID-19

The student athlete at G-P Middle School participated in the strength and conditioning program.
Credit: G-PISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland ISD announced on Facebook that a student athlete in the G-P Middle School strength and conditioning program tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district the student has not attended practice since last week. The program will be suspended until Monday, July 13. 

"The G-PMS coaching staff confirmed that all safety procedures have been followed for the program including social distancing, face masks worn inside facilities, temperature checks upon arrival, and other protocols in place as defined by UIL as well as the G-PISD Athletic Department." stated the district.

RELATED: Update: Area high schools that have suspended summer workouts due to coronavirus concerns