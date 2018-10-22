AUSTIN — Following a boil water notice issued to Austin Water customers Oct. 22, Austinites are scrambling to get bottled water from grocery stores across the city.

Historic flooding last week brought high levels of silt into the City of Austin's water supply, so the city's water plants are struggling to keep up. The city said it plans to lift the boil water notice once the treatment systems are stabilized.

RELATED:

'It looks like chocolate milk': Austin issues city-wide boil water notice due to murky water

RAW: Austin city officials explain reasoning for city-wide boil water notice

Austin's Lake Travis levels expected to continue slow decline into Monday

PHOTOS: A look at how ‘historic’ flooding of Llano River has impacted Central Texas

In the meantime, Austin Water customers are asked to boil their water before drinking, cooking with it or using ice.

Hours after the boil water notice was issued, Austinites flocked to local grocery stores to get bottled water, leaving shelves empty. H-E-B told KVUE they worked overnight to send fleets of trucks full of water to Austin.

"We will keep sending trailers of water until it is no longer needed," an H-E-B representative told KVUE.

PHOTOS: Grocery stores in Austin packed after boil water notice issued

PHOTOS: Grocery stores in Austin packed after boil water notice issued

KVUE's Jay Wallis saw Austin residents rushing into an H-E-B to fill up on bottled water Monday morning.

At the H-E-B on Far West, shelves were empty when KVUE's Lauren Petterson arrived at around 5:20 a.m.

Empty shelves at HEB on Far West. We’re told employees are grabbing more water now. There’s a citywide boil water advisory in Austin. @KVUE @ChrissyNews pic.twitter.com/QCglu0FyVZ — Lauren Petterson (@larnpetterson) October 22, 2018

Katie Lynch said her H-E-B was packed with people getting bottled water.

At 6am this morning H-E-B was packed with people getting bottled water — katie lynch (@Misskate3839) October 22, 2018

Ariadyn Hansen tweeted a video of the "longest 6 a.m. line ever" at the H-E-B on Burnet Road. She said she couldn't find water at that location.

While many scrambled to get bottled water from grocery stores, others opted to simply boil their water before drinking.

@HEB on Burnet is already out of water and has a line a mile long #AustinWater pic.twitter.com/stYDjNvViC — Ariadyn Hansen (@AriadynHansen) October 22, 2018

KVUE's Kristie Gonzalez said Jo's Coffee in downtown Austin was not serving coffee or water due to the boil water notice.

Before you go out to eat today, check with your restaurant! Elizabeth the barista at Jo’s Coffee just got sent home. No clean water/no coffee. @AustinWater @KVUE pic.twitter.com/ErzCv7Cq8H — Kristie Gonzales (@GonzalesKristie) October 22, 2018

Stay tuned with KVUE on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on the situation.

© 2018 KVUE-TV