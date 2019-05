CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After 5 years of planning, designing and fundraising, The Salvation Army is breaking ground on Phase 1 of the Center of Hope Project. This phase will increase the number of beds for families with children from 70 to 120.

The community is invited to attend the ceremony at 1802 Buford St. and contribute to the non-profit either by volunteering, donating, or finding someone who can donate on their behalf.