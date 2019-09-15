CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, a ground breaking was held for the Nueces County victims memorial garden located on Ocean Drive.



According to Fallon Wood, mother of 21 year-old, Breanna Wood who was brutally murdered in 2017 says the garden is meant for the loved one of victims to have a place to reflect on those they lost.



The garden, which is located near Cole Park, was donated by the Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department.



According to Wood, the garden is only the beginning. She hopes to provide scholarships and counseling in the future.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





