LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Riders traveled near and far to be with the mother of Breonna Taylor.

Tamika Palmer was huddled on the back of one of the 300 hogs, leading the way for what she’d like to see done at the very spot where hundreds have left their mark while saying her daughter’s name.

Community activist and executive director of Game Charges, Christopher 2X along with Tytianna Wells are spearheading efforts to rename Jefferson Square Park.

The two want to see the downtown park named the Breonna Taylor Fountain Circle.

“We want to do something as a permanent marker for Breonna Taylor where she can act as that presence for the community of healing,” 2X said.

He highlighted Breonna’s time as a first responder and also highlighted her time working with gunshot victims and survivors.

Palmer said she wants the circle to be a source of healing for those families.

“in the beginning a lot of people didn't know the story or what was going on so just to have these people come from all over and show their support it's a blessing,” she said.

She said even though steps have been taken for justice in Breonna’s case, the name change and the recent developments including the firing of one of the officer’s involve in her daughter’s death, have not hit the mark.

“I won’t say a relief, it was a long time coming but it's just the beginning like I said that doesn't put a dent in what happened.”

Palmer said she is grateful for the support she's received.

The biker group also presented her with $1,800 they collected, donated to the family for the cause.

