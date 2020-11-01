CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — **Editor's Note: The fourth person missing in the water has been rescued. Officials have taken him to an area hospital for minor injuries and hypothermia.

The Nueces County Emergency Services Department #2 was called out to the JFK Causeway in reference to a report of four kayakers missing in the water.

Because of high winds, the group's kayaks overturned and a passerby called rescuers.

According to Nueces County ESD #2, three of the kayakers have made it to shore, but there is still one missing.

There are no reports of any injuries, but rescuers are attempting to bring in the fourth kayaker near the JFK Causeway.

Rescuers say the fouth kayaker is visible, but he has waded off to a part of the water that is difficult to reach.

This is a developing story and 3News will keep you updated as more details become available.

