x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke sits down with 3NEWS to discuss local issues

With elections approaching, 3NEWS sits down with Gubernatorial candidate to focus on key issues

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out