CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County want to let visitors know that Gulf Beaches remain open to the public.

According to the orpus Christi Parks Department staff, they are taking precautions for sanitizing beach restrooms and facilities used by the community.

Officials want to remind people to follow CDC guidelines especially when it comes to social distancing.

In addition CCPD has increased patrols on beaches and encourage anyone who needs help or has questions to flag down an officer.