CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas grocery store chain already provides curbside pick-up, home delivery and now express delivery through the delivery app favor.

Customers can order grocery essentials and have them delivered to their home in less than two hours.

Customers can order up to 25 items like dairy, meat and more.

The service will be available everyday of the week from 11 AM – 6 PM. You can place your orders by downloading the favor app on your smartphone.

For photos more details about the service you can go visit H-E-B’s website.

https://newsroom.heb.com/h-e-b-and-favor-introduce-express-delivery/