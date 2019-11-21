HOUSTON — A couple grocery stores and United Airlines are stepping up to help out the Houston Food Bank after an ammonia leak led to around 1.8 million pounds of food being thrown out.

Texas-based H-E-B and Kroger are pitching in to replenish the Houston Food Bank's supply.

“Losing 1.8 million pounds of refrigerated product is truly tragic,” Lisa Helfman, drector of H-E-B Public Affairs Houston, said. “It is our privilege to enlist H-E-B’s manpower and supplies to ensure the Houston Food Bank not only recovers but is able to continue fulfilling its mission of feeding families in need.”

H-E-B will deliver trailer loads of produce, meat and other products to the Food Bank.

Additionally, H-E-B is organizing its employees for a volunteer event to further help get the food bank back to full capacity. The company is also encouraging other companies to help support the food bank.

Kroger is donating $50,000 to the Houston Food Bank. They'll also deliver a truckload of perishable goods.

“Kroger is a longtime partner of the Houston Food Bank, so when we heard about the leak we knew we had to step in,” says Joe Kelley, president of Kroger Houston division. “It is our honor and responsibility to assist the food bank in their time of dire need while also upholding our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment.

In response to the leak at the Houston Food bank, United Airlines also has launched a campaign to support recovery efforts. The airlines is matching up to $100,000 in individual donations to the food bank. MileagePlus members who donate $50 or more to Houston Food Bank are eligible to receive up to 1,000 award miles. For more information, tap/click here.

To help the Houston Food Bank, tap/click here.

To help Houston's Super Feast, tap/click here.

