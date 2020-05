CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — H-E-B wants to help people cash their stimulus checks, without having to pay a fee.

The store will cash stimulus checks for free.



The company is also offering to waive activation and monthly fees for their prepaid Mastercard’s so customers can put their money on a card.



The offer extends through May 31. The cards can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted to shop, pay bills and access cash at ATMs.

No credit check is required to receive one.