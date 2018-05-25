TEXAS -- Texas grocery chain H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall on its H-E-B Ode to Olives Sliced Salad Olives in 10-ounce glass jars due to the possibility that glass could be inside the product.

H-E-B said the affected products will have a best by date of Nov. 3, 2019.

Officials said that as of Thursday, no injuries have been reported due to the incident, which customers reported to the grocer. All products related to the recall were sold at Texas stores and have been removed from shelves.

H-E-B said it is working closely with the product's manufacturer to ensure all safety measures are being taken when making the product.

Customers who may have purchased the olives can return the item for a full refund. For questions or concerns, you can contact H-E-B at at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST.

