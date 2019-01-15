CHICAGO — H-E-B has bragging rights after being named the fourth best grocery retailer in the U.S.

This is extremely exceptional news for H-E-B considering the store is only located in Texas and Mexico.

An annual survey from dunnhumby.com surveyed 7,000 U.S. households to determine which of the top 55 largest grocery retailers have the strongest combination of financial performance and consumer emotional sentiment.

Trader Joe’s came in at number one for the second year in a row. Costco Wholesale and Amazon took the number two and three spots.

The website specializes in customer data science. They measured the retailers based on seven pillars: price, quality, operations, convenience, discounts/rewards and speed.

To read more about the study, visit their website.

TOP 10 RANKINGS:

1. Trader Joe's

2. Costco Wholesale

3. Amazon

4. H-E-B

5. Wegmans Food Markets

6. Market Basket

7. Sam's Club

8. Sprouts Farmers Markets

9. WinCo Foods

10. Walmart