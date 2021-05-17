H-E-B no longer charging for curbside pickup

H-E-B said in an effort to make shopping even more convenient and affordable, they are no longer charging for curbside orders.

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B announced they will no longer charge $4.95 for curbside pickup orders that do not exceed $35.

H-E-B said this move comes in order to make shopping even more convenient for customers.

Currently, there are more than 250 H-E-B Curbside locations at H-E-B stores across Texas.

In March 2020, H-E-B offered free curbside to encourage social distancing.

The following is the complete statement from H-E-B:

