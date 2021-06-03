H-E-B to administer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during mass clinic

"We had 1100 for Johnson & Johnson and that filled up. My understanding within 30 minutes we were able to fill all those spots," said Regina Garcia.

As the number of COVID-19 vaccines headed to the Coastal Bend continues to grow by the week, your options to receive a shot are also increasing.

H-E-B is among the list of providers that are now administering the vaccine to those who qualify.

The grocery company is gearing up for a mass clinic at the American Bank Center Saturday similar to what Driscoll Children's Hospital has been doing after receiving their first allotment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In fact H-E-B is one of 7 mass clinics as part of an effort to vaccinate 12,000 people this weekend.

"We had 1100 for Johnson & Johnson and that filled up. My understanding within 30 minutes we were able to fill all those spots," said H-E-B public relations spokesperson Regina Garcia.

The Johnson & Johnson version of the COVID-19 vaccine is a one time, one dose shot that health officials say provides yet another tool in the fight against the virus.

"I know a lot of people worry about the efficacy of Johnson & Johnson but it's very effective and it's effective against a lot of the variants," said local health director Annette Rodriguez.

Aside from this weekend's clinic, H-E-B is continuing to inoculate those in the phase 1-A and 1-B groups at store pharmacy locations that are part of the federal government's vaccine roll out.

So here is how you can check store locations and availability. Just visit vaccine.heb.com.

It's also where you can sign up.

Keep in mind that the stores are not accepting walk ins and these are by appointment only and based on supply, the same as their mass clinics.

"This allows everyone to look at a pharmacy in their location and see what's available to them," said Garcia.

This won't be the first mass clinic H-E-B has has held.

Portland was one of four clinic locations back in late January the grocery giant ran after they received 1700 vaccines.

The other pre-selected stops included Aransas Pass, Edna, and Wharton.

As vaccine distribution ramps up, H-E-B stands at the ready.