SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B has updated its list of product limits. The list, which was updated on April 13, shows food and non-food items that currently have purchase limits in place.

The limits were put in place "in an effort to make sure all customers have access to products they need." This was prompted by shoppers who began panic-buying amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While there are still limits on eggs and pasta sauce, limits on food items such as bread, frozen food, and more have been removed.

Product Limits

Food items

Eggs (smaller than 30 count) – 2 items

Eggs (30 count and larger) – 1 item

Pasta Sauce: 4 items

Rice – 4 items

Dried Beans – 4 items

Powdered Milk – 2 items

Non-food items

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

Baby wipes – 2 items

Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items

Incontinence – 2 items

Puppy Pads – 1 item

Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 item

Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items

Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items

Paper towels: 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Liquid bleach – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 2 items

Hand soap – 2 items

Aloe Vera – 2 items (Digestive Health, Skincare/Suncare, Healthy Living)

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

Masks – 2 items

For more information from H-E-B, visit the H-E-B newsroom here.