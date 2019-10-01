After a slight delay, residents in Houston Heights now have a grocery store of their own.

But it's not just any grocery store. It's the latest two-story offering from Texas favorite H-E-B.

Why was there such a big fight to open the store? It took a change in the law to make it happen.

Up until recently The Heights was “dry.” As in, unlike the rest of Houston, you couldn’t sell booze in the neighborhood. A couple of years ago, however, residents there voted to repeal the law that banned the sale of beer and wine in grocery stores. H-E-B’s president even went door-to-door to help get that law changed.

Last month Redditors pointed the Texas grocery store chain put up billboards in the neighborhood advertising an opening date of Wednesday, Jan. 30.

The store, located at N. Shepherd and 24th Street, has been under construction since Oct. 2017. At that time H-E-B hoped to open it sometime in the fall of 2018.

The multilevel facility with attached parking garage has a layout similar to the H-E-B in Bellaire that opened in 2018.

