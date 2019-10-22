ROBSTOWN, Texas — Some local veterans and active members of the military have fresh haircuts thanks to a couple of folks who volunteered their time to pay it forward. It's part of a program in Robstown called 'Haircuts for Heroes'.

The free program happens every third Monday of the month at Burn Pits 360, a resource center for veterans in Robstown.

Those who sit in Abel Gonzalez' chair come away with a fresh cut, a light hearted conversation, and a feeling of knowing someone is there for them.

"I think the most important part of what we do and why we do it, is for our service members," said Abel Gonzalez.

The free haircuts are for active military, veterans, law enforcement, and other first responders. All they have to do is show identification.

"We're able to help them leave some money in their pocket for their family. It feels good to do that for them," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, a barber for 15 years said the program is something that is close to his heart because he too knows what it means to serve.

"I was in the military from 97-2000 active duty and I'm currently in the National Guard," said Gonzalez.

The effort was started eight months ago by Jazmin Rivera who's husband is in the military.

"With my previous employer, we used to do a lot for the military as well. Now that I'm running my own business, I feel that I should still give back," said Rivera.

The program also serves as a way to raise awareness about Burn Pits 360.

"It's giving us a lot of exposure to the public. Now they know where to go for resources, any type of military resources the Burn Pits provide," said Gonzalez.

Burn Pits 360 is located at 201 N. 4th Street in Robstown.

Burn Pits 360 is holding a haunted house called Vetpocalypse on October 30th and 31st at 401 W. Ligustrum Blvd in Robstown. Proceeds will benefit the resource center. They're still in need of volunteers. https://www.burnpits360.org/