Halloween during a pandemic: How to stay safe while having fun

Coastal Bend school districts and the City of Corpus Christi suggest how to celebrate Halloween safely.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Halloween is only a few days away and students are busy chatting in class about their plans for this weekend, but not without a reminder from teachers to celebrate responsibly.

Over in Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning says although all students have the option to go back on campus now, they still need to be vigilant in taking safety precautions. Safety precautions including forfeiting a traditional Halloween this year.

“One of the things that I’m recommending is that families find unique recipes or find activities they can do in the home,” said Fanning.

That sentiment is seconded by West Oso Superintendent Conrado Garcia.

"There's nothing that says you got to go door to door,” said Garcia.

Garcia says he also recommends celebrating the spooky holiday at home with family, but if you plan to go out remember things like stay 6 feet apart at all times.

"I’m going to insist on that boys and girls. families make sure you do that as the adult, and that they wear their mask,” said Garcia.

Robstown ISD Director of Health Services for the district, Amy Whaley is on the same page. Whaley says if you're going to wear a mask to be safe be sure to wear it correctly.

“If you wear a Halloween mask don't wear a Halloween mask over a cloth mask that can end up with some breathing trouble for children,” said Whaley.

If you plan on digging into Halloween candy in the same night she says don't because the virus can cling on to different surfaces up to three days.



“Have some other candy for your children to eat that night and leave that candy for a few days and let it settle so that any viral material will have a chance to die,” said Whaley.

The CDC also has a list online on how to celebrate the holiday safely.

The City of Corpus Christi is also reminding residents to follow safety precautions this Halloween.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.