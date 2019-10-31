CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thre are some options available for indoor trick-or-treating to keep you and your family warm. Here is a list of events going on this brisk, Halloween night.

Join the First Baptist Church as they host their annual Noak's Ark Party, or join the First Responder's as they provide a happy and safe Halloween for all children and our community.

Veterans Memorial High School will have trick-or-treating throughout the whole school, and the House of Rock will host their annual Zombie prom for adults 21-years of age and over.

Everyone is reminded to bundle up if you do trick-or-treat outdoors. As always, please take precautions this Halloween for a safe and memorable holiday with family and friends!

First Baptist Church Noah's Ark Party. Starts at 5:30 p.m. and hope to see you there for games and candy. Bring the family and dress up for a great time. Address: 3115 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, Texas 78404 Phone: (361) 888-8228

Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds First Responder's Halloween Festival. This festival is free to all kids. The festival will include games, music, and refreshments. We will also be raffling off prizes for the kids. Address: 1213 Terry Shamsie Blvd, Robstown, Texas 78380 Phone: (361) 387-9000

Veterans Memorial High School 2nd Annual Halloween Trail of Treats.

Bring your family to trick or treat through the school. Starts at 5:30 p.m.

and the entrance is on the Lipes Street side. Address: 3750 Cimarron Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Phone: (361) 878-7900

Bring your family to trick or treat through the school. Starts at 5:30 p.m. and the entrance is on the Lipes Street side. Address: 3750 Cimarron Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Phone: (361) 878-7900 Church of Hope Light Night Fall Fest Starts at 5:30 p.m. Address: 13024 Leopard St. Corpus Christi, TX 78410 Phone: (361) 241-2472

House of Rock 15th Annual Zombie Prom. Continue the celebration after taking the kids out to trick-or-treat. Join the dance party as they celebrate 15 years of Zombie Prom. Enter the costume contest for a chance to be crowned prom King and Queen! Cost is $10 for everyone under 21-years of age, $5 over 21. Also, there will be $5 off for all students with a student ID.

There will be live music by The Oddfellas and DJ sets by DJ Weasel. Address: 511 Starr St, Corpus Christi, TX 78401 Phone: (361) 882-7625

Many of the events are free, but others do require purchasing tickets for food, drinks, activities, and rides. As always, be sure to check with every organization before planning a family outing, because dates and times are subject to change.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: