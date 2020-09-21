Happy 28th anniversary! Bill Vessey celebrates 28 years with 3News

From tracking hurricanes to getting you prepared on what to expect on your morning commute to work, thank you for being there.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A big congratulations to 3News’s very own fearless leader of the 3News weather team.

Chief Meteorologist Bill Vessey celebrates his 28th anniversary with 3News today!



3News is so proud and grateful beyond words to have Mr. Bill on this team. From tracking hurricanes to getting you prepared on what to expect on your morning commute to work, thank you for being there.