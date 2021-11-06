Harbor Playhouse prepares to welcome back a full house

Local theatre is making a comeback after a challenging year.

The Harbor Playhouse were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief now that they can get back on stage.

"This is going to be the first big musical for our audience and just big official grand reopening," said David Corkill, the director of the upcoming play 'Joseph.'

Joseph is the first play at harbor that will welcome back guests at full capacity since March.

"I didn't realize how much joy it brought me to perform in front of others until I wasn't able to do that," said Barbara Bebout, a cast member of the play.

Cast members like Bebout said they're stepping back on the stage with a different perspective.

"How quickly something like this can be taken away but then coming back it's made me more appreciative of it," said Christopher Salinas, another cast member.

Salinas has a solo role in the show. He said he hopes to give the audience an experience they did not have last year.

"For me personally I know during rehearsal I'm treating every rehearsal like it's closing night just to just to feel that you know," said Salinas.

Although they are excited to be back, it did not come without a few challenges.