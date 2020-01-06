CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is inviting residents of the community to share their feedback and input on the latest design of the Cole Park Pier project.

The City says the communities input "will help us keep this pier a popular destination for all ages to enjoy."

The pier has been closed since 2018. The city is planing to demolish the pier and rebuild it. The new design is can be seen here.

The City says that this new design "has been created to incorporate features identified through citizen feedback. Additional thoughts and comments are welcome at the conclusion of the presentation."