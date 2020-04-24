CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many are making honest efforts to help in the fight against COVID-19, there are scammers at work trying to take advantage of this uncertainty.

Scammers that are focusing on mask scams.

3News Nora Perez spoke with the better business bureau to get some tips on how to protect yourselves against these types of fraud.

“It’s a time when scammers, they really come out in full force, because they like to take advantage of people vulnerabilities, right now everyone is really vulnerable.” Said Katie Galan, regional director for the better business bureau.

One company has over a dozen customer complaints filed with the better business bureau.

From people who say they paid up to 5 hundred dollars for what they thought were N95 and N99 protective face masks.

Only two customers received their orders, but they were subpar masks that were unlike what was advertised.



Galan says these types of scams are on the rise.

Operations that are designed to take advantage of the panic and desperation surrounding the pandemic.

Another type of fraud reported is text messages and emails that are offering to expedite the government stimulus checks.

This is not a legitimate service.

“We just want to warn everyone not to click on any links and don't respond to any emails. The way the IRS is doing this, you don't have to take any action to receive your money. That money will be placed into your account by direct deposit” Said Galan.

Here are some tips on how you can protect yourself.

Buy from reputable retailers.

“Be careful of any companies you've never heard of before, you've never done business with before, because it could be something like this, they're just trying to take advantage of the situation.” Said Galan.

Confirm the contact information.

Call the customer service number before placing an order. If you can't get through to a live person stay away.

Once you decide to do make a purchase be cautious when submitting your payment information.

“Before you put in your credit card or personal information, there should be a little lock icon that's next to the site's URL, that will ensure you are entering your information to a secure site.” Said Galan.