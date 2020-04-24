CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in history, people can fill out their U.S. census online.

Century link is making sure information shared is safe and secure.

While we're at home and stopping the spread of COVID-19, we have even more of an opportunity to invest in our future.

Texas is currently ranked 40th in participating in completing the 2020 census.

Why should you complete the 2020 census online?

3News caught up with century link and shares why in wake of COVID-19, doing your part in the U.S. census is especially important now.

“It helps our community plan for the future. as we discussed recently, recent events have made it even more clear just how important it is for the federal government to be able to allocate resources quickly in terms of crisis and the census helps in making those decisions.” Said Vice President of Government affairs & public policy Melissa Mann.

If you have not completed the U.S. census you can click here.