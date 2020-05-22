TYLER, Texas — The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday released updated state-by-state figures for Economic Impact Payments reflecting the opening weeks of the program.

According to the data:

12,396,590 Texans have received stimulus checks

$21,635,810,592 has been sent to Texans

"Economic Impact Payments have continued going out at a rapid rate to Americans across the country," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "We remind people to visit IRS.gov for the latest information, including answers to the most common questions we see surrounding the payments. We also continue to urge those who don't normally have a filing requirement, including those with little or no income, that they can quickly register for the payments on IRS.gov."

Millions of people who do not typically file a tax return are eligible to receive these payments. Payments are automatic for people who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, as well as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn't file a tax return in the last two years.

For those who don't receive federal benefits and didn't have a filing obligation in 2018 or 2019, the IRS continues to encourage them to visit the Non-Filer tool at IRS.gov so they can quickly register for Economic Impact Payments. People can continue to receive their payment throughout the year.