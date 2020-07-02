SAN ANTONIO — Police need your help finding 78-year-old Antonio Quiroz.

According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, contact with Quiroz was last made around 9:30 p.m. Thursday heading back from his mechanic location in the 2600 block of Culebra Road. He was reportedly driving a black, 1999 Chevrolet Silverado with TX license plate MKS1448.

A Silver Alert for Quiroz was issued Friday morning.

Quiroz was last seen in the 22000 block of Banister wearing a black jacket, navy blue pants, and a white collared shirt.

He reportedly also answers to Tony. Tony suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information is advised to call the SAPD Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.