SAN ANTONIO — Joanna "Yueshan" Chao had been missing since May 9, and the San Antonio Police Department previously asked for the public's help in finding her.

On Friday, SAPD found Chao dead in her vehicle. The Medical Examiner has ruled the cause of death a suicide.

A missing person flyer was sent out days prior to her death, reporting she was last seen driving a blue Mercedes hatchback.

Her next of kin has been notified.