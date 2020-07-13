Have you seen him? Corpus Christi resident Jesse Edwards may need medical assistance, police say

Jesse Edwards was last seen July 9 if you have any information call the police department at 361-886-2600.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are asking for the public's help in locating missing, elderly resident Jesse Edwards.

Edwards was reported missing July 10 and was last seen by family members at a residence located on the 5100 block of Margaret at 7:00 a.m. on July 9. Police say Edwards may need medical assistance.

Edwards was last seen wearing a bright orange long sleeve shirt and blue pajama style pants. Edwards is described as a 92-year-old male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.