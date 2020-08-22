Have you seen Maliyah? Missing 2-year-old girl last seen in SW Houston

Maliyah, who goes by the nickname "Tootie," was last seen Saturday morning in the 10600 block Beechnut Street.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department needs your help finding 2-year-old Maliyah Bass.

Maliyah, who goes by the nickname "Tootie," was last seen Saturday morning in the 10600 block Beechnut Street.

She was wearing a multi-colored tank top with multi-colored shorts. She had a pink and white pillowcase with her that had letter blocks inside.

Maliyah is about 3 feet tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Maliyah or know where she could be, please call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.