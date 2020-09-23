Police say two males and one female broke into the Henriette Memorial Center.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Have you seen these people? Kingsville Police say they caused thousands in damages at Henrietta Memorial Center

Kingsville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three individuals who caused thousands in damage at Henrietta Memorial Center.

This happened on May 31 at 12:00 p.m. The video below shows two males and one female breaking into Henriette Memorial Center.

Kingsville Police say they caused damages estimated to be $3,000.