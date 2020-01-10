x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

News

Have you seen these two men? U.S. Marshal's say they are wanted for burglary

U.S. Marshal's are asking for the publics help in locating two men wanted for burglary out of Nueces County.
Credit: U.S. Marshal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Marshal’s are asking for the publics help in locating two men wanted for burglary.

Nicholas Wade and Henry Tate are wanted out of Nueces County. 

Corpus Christi Police are working on the case. Police say the men may have been armed when committing a burglary. If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers or Corpus Christi Police.

Nicholas Wade is wanted for Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony.

Credit: U.S. Marshal

Henry Tate is wanted for Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony. 

Credit: U.S. Marshal