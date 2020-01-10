Have you seen these two men? U.S. Marshal's say they are wanted for burglary

U.S. Marshal's are asking for the publics help in locating two men wanted for burglary out of Nueces County.

Nicholas Wade and Henry Tate are wanted out of Nueces County.

Corpus Christi Police are working on the case. Police say the men may have been armed when committing a burglary. If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers or Corpus Christi Police.

Nicholas Wade is wanted for Burglary with Intent to Commit a Felony.