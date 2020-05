CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mathis Police are looking for two male suspects who are facing felony charges of theft.

Police say the suspects stole a John Deere Gator Tuesday morning between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. from a repair shop in Mathis.

Police recovered the ATV and are returning it to the owner.

Police have several leads. Anyone with information is asked to call Mathis police at 361-547-2113.