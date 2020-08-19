Have you seen this man? Corpus Christi Police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in at least one aggravated robbery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking for the publics help in identifying suspects believed to be involved in at least one aggravated robbery.
On July 8 police were called to a convenience store on the 1500 block of SPID. During the robbery, one of the males displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect that committed the robbery was described as a Black male approximately 20-25 years of age, weighing between 150-170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Both suspects left in an early 2000's blue in color four door Honda accord with the right front wheel cap missing. If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department.