Have you seen this man? Corpus Christi Police believe he is involved in at least three aggravated robberies.

If you have any information contact the Corpus Christi Police Department.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are asking for the publics help identifying a suspect they believe to be involved in at least three aggravated robberies.

On September 14 police were dispatched to the 1600 block of SPID for an aggravated robbery of a business. Police say the male suspect “displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

According to police the suspect was last seen traveling by foot westbound from the location of the robbery.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 40-50 years of age, stands 6’00”, weighs 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes. Police say the suspect is wearing a white muscle shirt, black jacket, blue jean pants, black shoes and a black and red bandana over his face.

Police say the same suspect entered a business on the 3900 block of SPID On September 16, at 6:13 p.m.

According to police the suspect “handed the employee a note demanding all of the money in the register. While in the commission of the Robbery, the male displayed a handgun. The suspect was able to get away with undisclosed amount of cash.”

Like the previous robbery, the suspect was seen leaving the location on foot.

On September 20, 2020 at 9:09 p.m. police say the same suspect entered a business located on the 3900 block of Saratoga. The suspect repeated the same actions from the previous robberies.