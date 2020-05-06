INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside Police are asking for the public's help in locating 49 year old Morgan Lamar Shepherd.

Police say Shepherd fled from Officers Thursday night.

Officers were attempting to arrest him for a Motion to Revoke Probation warrant. According to police once officer caught up to Shepherd, "he began to fight with our Patrol officer, causing injuries, and was able to flee again."

Police say Shepherd fled northbound on Lovers Lane and into a residential area.

Police conducted a search of the area, but were unable to locate Shepherd.

Shepherd is described to be 5 feet 6 inches tall, brown hair, blue eyes and weighing 165 pounds.

If you have any information that can help police find Shepherd call the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.