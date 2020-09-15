Have you seen this man? Lee David Hinojosa was last seen August 29.

If you have any information, contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2840.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are asking for the public’s help in locating missing person, Lee David Hinojosa.

Hinojosa was reported missing on September 08, 2020. According to police he was last seen by his family on August 29.

Hinojosa is known to frequent Robstown and the south side of Corpus Christi on foot. Police say he may need medical assistance.

Hinojosa is described as a 56-year-old male who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.